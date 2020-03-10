I’ve been working at the corner of Barnett Street and Southmont Boulevard for 15 years. I’ve seen a high school kid take out half a parking lot of cars, lots of accidents and near accidents.
I’m writing because something needs to be done about this unprotected busy intersection in Johnstown before someone dies. There are stop signs on Barnett and Lorain streets, but nothing keeping the speeding cars on Southmont Boulevard from flying into this intersection.
This is a very busy intersection, with hospital traffic several times a day and multiple school buses picking up children there.
The speed limit on Southmont Boulevard is 25 mph and to most drivers, it is a joke. The lack of police presence doesn’t help. West Hills, Upper Yoder and the city police are always driving by, but the city never watches this intersection. Speed traps especially on traffic coming down the boulevard would be a big money maker for the city and the West Hills police and a good deterrent to the speeders.
There is a light on the corner of Napoleon and South streets where Ideal Market used to be, but no real pedestrian traffic there anymore.
The city should think about the need for a light at Southmont and Barnett streets and consider moving the light on Napoleon to this dangerous intersection.
David W. Lamison
Upper Yoder Township
