I am writing again on the subject of new sidewalks in Davidsville. The two-year plan for the Route 403 corridor from Davidsville to Benscreek is now in place.
That being the case, wouldn’t it be a good thing to upgrade the safety of pedestrians walking in Davidsville? The sidewalks are in terrible condition and dangerous.
Wouldn’t it be a good idea to implement the sidewalks into PennDOT’s two-year plan?
John D. Blough
Davidsville
