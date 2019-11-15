Mark Weakland’s letter on Nov. 8 (“Steps to address climate crisis”) listed six steps, proffered by scientists from 153 countries, that the world’s citizens must take to maintain a livable world. The problem is they don’t detail exactly how we are to implement them.
Steps 1 through 4 are simply fluffy ways of saying what people like to hear, but are literally impossible to implement.
Step 5, “... move from growth-based economic systems to sustainable ones,” is really just a recommendation to move away from capitalism and toward socialism.
However, Step 6, “stabilizing population growth” was the winner. Does this mean government enforcement of family size, or a recommendation to increase the number of abortions? Didn’t China try this?
How about this single action to deal with our changing climate, we use our God-given ability to adapt. Climate has been changing since the beginning, it cannot be stopped. Dinosaurs couldn’t handle it because they couldn’t adapt, but we can.
Rather than wasting time, money, and brain power trying to figure out how to stop the climate from changing, something that is impossible to do, we would be better served using those same resources in developing ways to adapt to changes in climate. That we can do.
The “seventh action” betrayed the true intent of the letter – to “sweep away our science-denying president and his utterly corrupt administration.” What does that have to do with our changing climate? And if the seventh action could help, wouldn’t the scientists have included it in their list?
John V. Cowan
Johnstown
