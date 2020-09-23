Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers is being unfairly criticized for his recent decision to acknowledge and honor a fellow Army veteran who died while serving his country.
It is refreshing to see an American express his feelings and beliefs as an individual rather than following the herd mentality of political correctness.
Villanueva owes no apology to anyone for expressing his views, especially since he served his country in preserving freedom of speech.
I sincerely thank him for his dedication to the USA.
Robert Vetock
Johnstown
