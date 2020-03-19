Media response to the surgeon general after a press conference is a clear example of why his message was so important.
The media overlooked the entire press conference purpose and agenda at informing Americans the truth of a situation – fluid; concerning; a situation requiring a great deal of cooperation; a demanding exercise of engagement of the private and public sectors working together to help stem the tide of a crisis; and as such a need to put aside personal ambition, bitterness, conflict, partisanship and personal attacks.
Yet that message did not resonate with the media, as immediately in their response, they did exactly what the surgeon general, as part of a broader agenda to mitigate this so-called “crisis,” noted was just as important as all the other actions being taken.
Is it so hard for the media to put aside their biases and distaste for what they disagree with politically to tame their tongue for the sake of a greater good?
We as a nation are better than this, and I assure you across this country people of all persuasions are assisting their neighbors, their friends, their families and their communities.
To that end, the average American will be a greater force for good than the media will ever be.
The vile that spews from the media is a great disservice to this nation and to the current “coming together” that the surgeon general was only trying to emphasize as another leg in this journey.
Donald Shaver
Johnstown
