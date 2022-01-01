A Readers’ Forum letter on Dec. 4 by Chuck Colbert, “Equality Act provides protection,” demands my response. Colbert identifies the protection to LGBT Americans, but disregards its effect on all of us.
The Equality Act, high priority legislation of Joe Biden, poses an unprecedented threat to our religious freedom and free speech.
It also compromises the progress that women have made toward equal treatment in law and culture. The act treats all people, including people of faith, unfairly.
Values such as nondiscrimination and equality are important, but many details of the act threaten all of us. For example:
• The bill could mandate that men who identify as women would be allowed to compete in women’s athletics, denying women championships and deny potential scholarships. It could force women to share spaces such as showers and locker rooms with men.
• The bill could close faith-based adoption and foster care providers who believe children thrive best in a home with married mothers and fathers. It could even deny federal aid to students at faith-based colleges and universities.
• The bill could impose government punishment on small business owners, such as baker Jack Phillips, who serves everyone, but cannot express every message or celebrate every event, and could force owner and employees to use pronouns based on a person’s identity, rather than biology.
Joe Biden has made a mess of things with breathtaking speed in 2021; 2022 can’t get here fast enough for the good of America.
Charles Fairbank
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.