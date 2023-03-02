Republicans know banning access to gender-affirming care will kill transgender people. They know it will kill trans children.
They’re systematically erasing us from society and murdering us on purpose. This is genocide.
The fascists are here and they’ve started with the transgender community. Either speak up and act now or you’ll be repeating history all over again.
It can happen here and it is happening now. You’re reliving the 1930s in Germany.
Wake up and help us before it’s too late for all of us.
We’re standing here dying in front of you and you’re just letting this happen across the country.
You’re letting us drown.
Understand that you’ll be next.
Hypatia Havener
Nanty Glo
