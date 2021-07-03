Joe Biden is the second Catholic to be president of the U.S.
The first, John Kennedy, was viewed suspiciously by those who thought he would be taking directions from the pope. To alleviate those concerns, he gave a major speech in September 1960, to the Greater Houston Ministerial Association on the issue of religion.
He said, “I believe in an America that is officially neither Catholic, Protestant or Jewish ... I do not speak for my church on public matters, and the church does not speak for me.”
Biden also believes in separation of church and state. Although he is privately pro-life, publicly he is pro-choice, per the Constitution. Kennedy’s views are obscure because abortion was illegal back then.
On the other hand, Biden seems to want to turn the U.S. Treasury into Catholic charities by collecting from the wealthy and distributing to the poor via his tax and spending proposals.
He is asking all corporations to tithe a minimum of 15% to the U.S. Treasury. Since the current tax
rate is 21% before deductions, and the actual average rate is 7%, the 15% minimum would go a long
way to pay for his wish list. (For context, the corporate tax rate was above 50% during Kennedy’s presidency.)
Biden and the Republicans are nearly a trillion dollars apart on an infrastructure bill because they can’t agree on the definition of infrastructure.
Biden should take what he can get now and fight for the rest later.
If he wants to keep Democrats in control of Congress after 2022, he needs accomplishments. Some success is better than none.
It will show that our government is not completely dysfunctional, pleasing most Americans and gaining respect from countries around the world.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
