In 2020, how did mail-in voting become fraudulent? Absentee voting has been used for more than 150 years.
In 1864, during the Civil War, President Lincoln was concerned that soldiers would not be able to vote and encouraged states to allow casting ballots from the field.
Military personnel cast absentee ballots every year. It was stated that the 2020 election was the most secure in American history. No evidence was ever found to support any allegation of fraudulent mail in voting.
The day after election day Rudy Giuliani said that the election night lead of 700,000 by the former president disappeared two days later and further stated “Do you think we’re stupid?” If not stupid, then perhaps mathematically challenged. Pennsylvania had more than
2 million mail-in ballots. When they were counted, yes the lead can indeed disappear.
Five states have all mail-in voting and 46 states allowed mail-in ballots to be counted either when received or before election day.
To avoid such a controversy as in the past election, Pennsylvania should adopt a similar procedure.
Paula Popp
Johnstown
