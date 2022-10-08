I read an article recently that stated, from 2007 to 2021, the percentage of Americans who identify as Christian has declined from 78% to 63%, while the percentage that claim no religion has increased from 16% to 29%. The article also stated of that 63%, who claim Christianity only 24% describe themselves as born-again believers.
Born again means a Bible-believing, God-fearing people who have a personal relationship with their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
I have no problem believing these statistics when I look at the digression of morals in our country. Our second president, John Adams, stated: “Our constitution was made for a moral and religious people.” Recent polls seem to indicate the majority of people in America are in favor of abortion.
How is it possible that the majority believe it’s OK for a woman to kill the life that is growing within her? The answer lies in those statistics above. Many people have lost their God-fearing attitude because they want to do what they feel is right for them.
Instead of rejoicing that the Supreme Court made the right decision concerning Roe v. Wade, we have President Joe Biden saying he will “fight to reserve access to abortion.”
We also have Democratic-led blue states strategizing and doing everything they can to maintain the opportunity for women to destroy the precious lives within them. It’s unbelievable that one branch of our government would use this issue to claim the other branch is radical and extreme ... how pathetic.
Abortion is a devastating decision for both the woman and the nation.
BERNIE BOLHA
UPPER YODER TOWNSHIP
