Thirty-nine of the 50 states have schizophrenic abortion laws. While they prosecute anyone who takes the life of a pregnant woman with two counts of murder or manslaughter, they permit the pregnant woman to pay someone to take the life of her unborn baby.
If a baby in the mother’s womb is able to experience death, why can it not experience pain while being torn from the mother’s womb? Over the past 48.5 years, 62 million babies were prevented from drawing their first breath, the result of the Supreme Court’s decision that legalized abortion. But the word “abortion” or even “infanticide” is not found in the U.S. Constitution.
Like other cases, they’ve pondered with no specific guidance. They used the 14th Amendment as basis for legalizing abortion.
For example, Norma McGarvey, a college student, agreed to take the test case to the Supreme Court. She said she was raped and was impregnated, but she was not ready for motherhood. The nine members of the Supreme Court sympathized with her and legalized abortion. After the decision was made, McGarvey confessed her story was a fabrication, but the nine justices did not void the law.
No other form of life is counted so worthless by law. Anyone guilty of abusing, mutilating, neglecting or killing domesticated animals are levied a fine and/or incarnation. Wildlife for food are limited by game laws, and abuse, reckless killing, or torturing wild animals are prosecutable offenses. Killing a pregnant doe also is prosecutable.
State legislatures are revisiting the legalized abortion law, as should have initially been done.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
