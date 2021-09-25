The abortion/anti-abortion issue is not going away anytime soon. The Supreme Court imposed abortion on demand in 1973. People of faith have had a perpetual battle with this shameful issue as it coincides with God’s Sixth Commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.”
The court has rewritten American history by postulating a godless government, when our founding fathers established a government on God-given rights, which in this case is a right to life.
In this year of 2021, in probably the most radical pro-abortion administration in history, Republican governors in multiple states have signed bills banning abortion and throughout the states more than 500 pro-life initiatives have been proposed. The delays and problems have been with Democrats and the courts.
Recently, the Texas Republican legislature passed into law a bill that was signed into effect by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. President Joe Biden and his colleagues are already looking into what can be done to counteract this life-saving bill.
Voting matters people.
In contrast, Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed in 2019 and will veto a new version by the Republican legislature of the Down syndrome bill.
My wife and I, proud parents of a precious Down syndrome child, take exception to his actions as we do with anyone who is in favor of the decimation of pre-born babies.
II Timothy 3:3 says, “In the last days people will be without natural affection.”
Could that be any more obvious than a woman having an abortion?
Evidently, we’re in the last days.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
