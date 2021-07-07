One of the 10 Commandments is “Thou shall not kill.” This has nothing to do with killing mosquitos, but with killing human beings, including abortions.
So every time a baby is aborted, a sin is committed. Perhaps the aborted would have been another George Washington or Abraham Lincoln or another Babe Ruth.
Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have no problem at all with the abortion issue.
They don’t realize that there will be a lot of people going to hell because of abortions, and it’s the work of the devil.
So as long as the devil is in control and the culture pretty much demonized, look for a godless culture.
Richard Ruth
Johnstown
