The intentional leak of the impending decision of SCOTUS regarding Roe v. Wade has resulted in an avalanche of comments, many of which are insistent that it is a “constitutional right” for a pregnant female to have her unborn child aborted if she so chooses.
There are also protests taking place that vehemently insist that abortion on demand must be always available to all who desire to take that route.
There has been a heavy emphasis on gun violence and the need to curb that violence, but an eerie silence when it comes to the alleged “doctors” invading the womb with their tools, murdering an unborn child. A few of us still insist that this is an act of incomprehensible violence.
This tragedy is made worse due to the fact that President Joe Biden and his administration support this U.S. version of holocaust, as does Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania. The toll so far since 1973 is over 64 million unborn victims of pre-planned homicide.
We are a nation of fools of the first magnitude if we believe that almighty God, who has a purpose for each person he is forming in the womb, is not going to make a devastating response to this shedding of innocent blood. It is not a matter of whether but when.
Clayton D. Harriger
retired United Methodist Pastor
