When Mother Teresa of Calcutta gave the keynote speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in February 1994, she spoke with uncommon authority. It had been nearly 15 years since she had received the Nobel Peace Prize “for her work in bringing help to suffering humanity,” and her religious community was already serving in more than 100 countries.
Standing before President Bill Clinton and other government leaders in Washington, the diminutive woman declared “Any country that accepts abortion is not leading its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want. This is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion.”
I want to share these thoughts with others as we witness what is being said these days by so many about abortion. I thank the Knights of Columbus for the above quotation.
Rev. Monsignor Bernard Przybocki
Cresson
