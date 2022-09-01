There is nothing more satisfying than reading a good book. And there is often nothing more satisfying than seeing a young person continue her education in search of fulfilling a dream.
For the past 64 years (excluding a pandemic year), the Johnstown Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has worked hard to offer the community an annual used book sale with a great variety of reading material at nominal cost.
AAUW delights in making books available to the community. AAUW also delights in providing four scholarships every year to local, graduating high school seniors. These scholarships would not be possible without community support of the used book sale.
Having just completed a very successful 2022 sale, we would like to thank the community of readers, our loyal patrons and customers, who have supported us with donations of books and purchases of books. We would also like to thank the Johnstown Galleria for their support of our used book sale during the past many years. You all have helped AAUW reach its goals, and helped area young women pursue their dreams.
Again, our sincere thanks. See you next year at the book sale.
Ann Furlong
Pat Grzybicki
Kathy Howanek
Georgia Yeager
AAUW Used Book Sale Committee
