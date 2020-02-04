I’ve read that some Evangelical Christians and President Donald Trump think he’s been chosen by God as president. I agree, for a different reason.
Perhaps it’s more than a coincidence that we had Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Jerry Sandusky, Bill Cosby and the massive clergy scandal all seeing sunlight at about the same time.
Finally, the centuries of testosterone-infused patriarchy and power and exploitation of 50% of the human race and children are getting exposed.
This isn’t about conservative, liberal or political parties. It’s right vs. wrong and the age-old struggle of good vs. evil. The transactional, self-serving leadership of Trump, the dogmatic clericalism baked into the Catholic hierarchy, and the modern golden calf of vast wealth are more like making pacts with the devil. Free speech and the press are essential to call them out so we can deal with these crimes against humanity and country.
The last person to get exposed in the aforementioned cast is Trump.
We have seen what happens to countries ruled by despots.
Who would ever think Congress would prop up our very own version of the rambling Khaddafi?
They are good at taking out other countries’ crazy men but are afraid to stand up to our own because of retaliation?
This is a soul-crushing time. A criminal in the White House, and guns in the schools and church.
Some free country we have here.
Anita Altman
Johnstown
