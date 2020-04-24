People are going stir-crazy and clamoring for a way out of the social isolation mandated because of COVID-19.
Good news! In lieu of mass testing, here’s a passport to freedom:
I, ___________ , being of prescient mind and superhuman body, hereby promise not to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to anybody.
Signed___________ Date_______
Ink this form in the presence of a notary, laminate it and hang it around your neck. You are liberated.
The sooner everyone does this, the sooner the economy can be opened up.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
