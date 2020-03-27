I am not downplaying coronavirus. The scariest thing about this is how fast the government was able to shut down and take over our liberties and lives.
The Democrats are the party of big government and fiscal irresponsibility.
Republicans are small government and forced fiscal irresponsibility. I say forced because when Democrats want to buy votes with our forcefully taken tax dollars by giving it away, Republicans follow in step because they don’t want to be perceived as heartless. This continues as evidenced by this coronavirus bill.
I’m not running for U.S. Senate now so this is the real solution.
No line items not directly related to coronavirus.
Pay 100% unemployment benefits, which makes all affected whole. Why would Social Security and welfare entitlement recipients require additional money? Their payments are unaffected by this virus.
Give grants to small businesses while this is going on to cover fixed monthly overhead expenses. Large businesses, same thing, except they pay it back with minimal interest.
Reimbursements to hospitals for care and stockpile supplies for the future.
That didn’t take 1,600 pages.
Democrats complain about rich people willingly trying to buy and influence elections. Democrats do the same thing to an exponentially greater scale, only with our money, which they forcefully take from us. A $2 trillion, forcefully taken, Democratic political donation from our tax dollars under the disguise of coronavirus.
Jim Vasilko
Richland Township
