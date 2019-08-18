STAHL[mdash] EUGENE D., WENT TO BE WITH OUR LORD AND SAVIOR EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. EUGENE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY FATHER RICHARD, MOTHER MILDRED, BROTHER DANIEL, SISTER HEATHER, AND BELOVED GRANDDAUGHTER DANIELLE. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE OF 53 YEARS, LINDA; CHILDREN KEVIN AND WIFE LAURI…