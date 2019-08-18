Now that the hypocrite, socialist, Democrats are imploding on themselves, let’s look at an important issue: education. Here’s the higher-education compromise.
All income-based grants will remain in effect.
Public community college associate degrees and trade school certificates will be tuition free provided you graduate.
When you register, you sign loan papers at 2% interest. Payment is deferred until you are done with the program. If you don’t graduate, you get a loan. If you graduate, the loan is forgiven. College is not a place to hide from life.
Bachelor’s degree public colleges must accept all 60 credits from community colleges. The community college curriculum will be coordinated with the bachelor’s programs. Four-year programs at private colleges are not tuition free.
Bachelor’s degree programs will not be tuition free. You, in effect, can now receive a bachelor’s degree for half the price with a 2% loan. A meaningful bachelor’s degree now becomes an investment. If you want a degree in high-altitude wood chipping, you decide what the job prospects are to pay back your loan.
If you default on a loan, it then becomes an 8% interest loan, which becomes payroll deductible. If you quit your job, it becomes welfare deductible.
The free-college Democrats never address the ridiculously high cost of education because that’s their constituents.
There will be a board that will review all public college and trade school costs.
This system would include a maximum cost based on a per-student formula.
Jim Vasilko
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.