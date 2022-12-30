My prayer is that we start 2023 with a renewed sense of servant leadership that works in unison to celebrate what we have accomplished, and the responsibility to overcome our common enemies such as crime, blight and population loss that continue to challenge our region.
Ben Franklin once said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly we shall all hang separately.”
This famous quote was spoken at the signing of the Declaration of Independence as a statement to bring the colonies together and fight a common enemy.
It gives pause of thought that if one fails, we all fail.
This holds true today in our own hometown – a town that has been resilient in overcoming so many challenges through the years, and yet continues to fight back.
It has been in no small part driven by our values in faith, family and community.
“Our future will not be driven by our differences, but by the servant leadership that drives to a common goal.”
Let us continue to work together and may God guide us and bless our community. Happy New Year!
Bill Polacek
Chairman of the Board of Vision Together 2025
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.