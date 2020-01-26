As a lifetime resident and registered Democrat living in the Johnstown area, I thought it was time to share some thoughts and observations.
The past three years have been very eye-opening to me. After retiring, I was bored so I decided to watch the 2016 presidential election conventions, and since then I have completely changed previous opinions.
I finally understood that the Democrats and the unions I had belonged to had only one agenda.
Both thought we the voters were too stupid to know how or whom to vote for, so they brow-beat anyone who came in contact with them that only they knew best. I became aware how much national news and local news, yes WJAC and The Tribune-Democrat, are only reporting what they think we should be aware of.
The Democratic Party is not the party of John Murtha anymore; it is the party of hate.
Apparently President Donald Trump has made them angry by beating the chosen one and completely redoing everything they had to keep citizens under their thumb.
Just give Trump a chance: lower taxes, economy booming, No. 1 exporter of oil and natural gas, lowest unemployment in 50 years, just to mention a few things he has accomplished.
If you have any doubts of what is going on in Washington, watch the Fox News channel and see all the evil the Democrats are capable of.
Michael Matijevich
Johnstown
