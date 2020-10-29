Usually the number 2020 refers to perfect vision. The almighty has given us quite a metaphor in this year 2020.
A plague of biblical proportions in the Old Testament told mankind to straighten up and fly right. The year 2020 has given us infectious disease, record heat, wildfires, severe hurricanes, floods, shootings that sparked protests and violence, unemployment, food insecurity and more homelessness. Maybe all this occurring in this particular year is compelling us to clarify our vision, as we have become blind.
The coronavirus has exposed the vast income inequality that is now the norm.
Other than the top 1%, most people are in dire straights after a few paychecks are missed.
The patchwork setup of our health care system is laid bare. For many Americans, it is tied up with their employer: No job equals no health insurance in the middle of a pandemic.
The lowest-paid people are now recognized as the most essential, such as sanitation workers, grocery store workers and first responders. Teachers, nurses, truckers and postal workers are getting a new respect for the importance of their jobs.
We are all interdependent on each other, despite our history of fierce individualism.
It’s glaring that we can’t readily manufacture needed supplies in an emergency.
The pandemic’s curtailment of entertainment, athletics, travel, hospitality, and restaurants have contributed greatly to unemployment, economic downturn, the national debt and hopelessness.
How did we get here?
Look at the big picture for the common good. Plan your vote.
Anita LaPorta Altman
Johnstown
