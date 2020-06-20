In 1860, Cambria County was predominantly white and almost exclusively Christian. Abraham Lincoln was elected president. The county’s founding families denounced the tenants of slavery and fought in a bloody war to end that injustice and to put down a traitorous insurrection in the south.
In 1964, Cambria County was predominantly white and almost exclusively Christian. Lyndon Johnson was elected president and he carried Cambria County by a record 35.4%. He later pushed Congress to pass the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In 2008, Cambria County was predominantly white and almost exclusively Christian. Barack Obama became the first black person to be elected president and he won Cambria County by a small margin. He later pushed Congress to pass a landmark health-care bill.
In 2016, Cambria County was predominantly white and almost exclusively Christian. Donald Trump was elected president and carried Cambria County by 36.8%, a new record.
We now have the worst rioting, looting and race relations in 50 years. The worst economy and highest unemployment in 90 years. The worst pandemic in 100 years. The most divided states in the union in 160 years.
Throughout its history, Cambria County time and time again has shown to be on the right side of history.
What happened in 2016?
Charlie Farabaugh
Loretto
