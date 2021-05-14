I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the young men and women from Westmont Hilltop High School and Jeff Papcun for a successful Easter food drive benefitting the St. Clement Food Pantry, which serves families in Westmont, Southmont, Upper Yoder and Ferndale. 

The event was organized by the National Junior Honor Society and the National Honor Society. 

We are truly blessed to have such fine young people donating their time for a worthy cause.

Richard Von Schlichten

Director of St. Clement Food Pantry

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you