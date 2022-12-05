At the Nov. 1 Greater Johnstown School Board meeting, community members defeated another poorly planned school district proposal.
However, the question remains, how did the cosmetology program end up on the board’s chopping block in the first place?
Cosmetology programs are limited in the number of students who can be enrolled for safety and educational quality. The GJSD program remains full, accepting 20 students per year in the high school. So the decision could not have been based on lack of interest in the program.
Our district, one of only a handful of comprehensive education schools in Pennsylvania, already made a financial and educational investment in the program.
GJSD receives reimbursement through the Federal Perkins Grant for many of the operational costs as a comprehensive school. Eliminating the in-house program would decrease the amount of funding awarded. So it doesn’t seem like moving the program was proposed for financial reasons.
GJSD board president Eugene Pentz sits on the GJCTC Joint Operating Committee. That committee voted unanimously on Oct. 25 to absorb our cosmetology program an entire week before the GJSD board even discussed it.
Did Pentz recommend this move to the GJSD, even though it would reduce the number of students who could participate? All the while, the district shared no information with the public.
All school district residents should remain vigilant as more proposals like this could be possible.
Stay engaged and pay attention. Our school, community and students are at stake.
Vicki Thomas
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.