The Democrats who run our cities are responsible for all the unrest. Instead of uniting to solve the problem, they continue to blame the president for everything.
This, along with the fake news, has been going on for more than three years, especially in the once-respected New York Times.
The Democrats should examine their own sordid history. They defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed reconstruction, founded the KKK, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings, enacted Jim Crow laws and fought desegregation laws.
The Republican Party was formed in the 1850s to end slavery and Republican Abraham Lincoln did just that. Donald Trump’s economic policies have resulted in an all-time low Black unemployment rate.
Republicans also support school choice as do some Black Americans.
Democrats only care about our Black communities during election years. More than 300,000 Hispanics have been able to purchase homes in the past three years.
The Democratic claim that Trump is a racist is ridiculous.
Events in our cities is anarchy and the Democrats, including Joe Biden, who has been in the “swamp” for more than 40 years, are silent.
Many of these cities are trying to defund or eliminate police departments.
Crime rates have risen drastically.
Along with the may historical statues which are being destroyed and dismantled, perhaps so should the Democratic Party, led by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff, as it was the source of all the hatred and divisiveness during the Civil War and now.
John Skubak
Johnstown
