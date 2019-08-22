This great country of ours is hurting.
The level of domestic terrorism stands at unprecedented levels.
This hatred (and hate crimes) is fueled by a degree of division never before seen.
Consider the following:
The white nationalist community (Ku Klux Klan, Pride Boys, Skinheads) felt suppressed during the two terms of President Barack Obama.
President Donald Trump’s angry rhetoric during pep rallies, his numerous accusatory tweets and the chants have empowered the radicals on both the left and the right. This language is both degrading and beneath the dignity of the office.
The public is bitterly divided into two camps – those that vigorously support the president and those that vigorously oppose him.
The heated immigrant debate has accelerated the feelings of division.
The internet has certainly spread the growth of hate groups through websites that promote hate manifestos and radical groups that recruit weak-minded, disturbed individuals.
Certain members of Congress are controlled by political action groups, such as the NRA and Big Pharma.
The media (TV channels, such as Fox News, CNN and MSNBC) are controlled and funded by wealthy Republicans or Democrats that promote bias.
As the leader of our country, Trump must take control and put an end to the rhetoric that fuels fear, hatred and isolationism. More than ever, this country needs a calming, stabilizing presence in the White House.
If Trump really wants to make America great, it’s time to temper his ego, focus on domestic terrorism and take appropriate action.
John Washko
Johnstown
