The real Black History Month heroes are Ted Johnson, owner of ESSO garage; Arnold Johnson, window cleaning company; Burrell Haselrig, construction company; Saul Griffith, city council; Willie Jones, redevelopment authority; and others – Dr. Moses, Mr. Primas, Pauline Gordon, Dr. Marcel Brooks and Dorothy Thomas.
There were many others who opened the doors in Johnstown.
Let’s show them some respect.
Robert DeBouse
Johnstown
