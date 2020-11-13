Deer have been with mankind/Indians since we were discovered by the Vikings/Columbus way back when.
On the highway medium I spotted a young buck just laying there on Route 22/99 just past the Gallitzin exit. If he was injured by a vehicle and was just resting in order to recuperate and continue his journey, I hope that be so.
American Indians used deer for meat, clothing and weapons. These animals were so vital to their culture and their way of life.
My son, David, is an avid bowhunter, and in the past has provided us with venison. I cut the venison up, add potatoes, onions, carrots and whatever vegetables we enjoy.
I will check on the buck on my way home and see if he has moved to the safety of the forest.
On my journey home, I observed the buck had left his medium sanctuary and was back in his woodlands with his deer friends.
Terry Shuler
Nanty Glo
