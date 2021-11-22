In response to Wilbert Clark’s Readers’ Forum letter on Nov. 12, “Read the Constitution for what it is.” I would like to remind him that those people on Jan. 6 stormed the Capitol and violently attacked the building and its occupants.
They did so in response to a vote they did not like.
You can protest all you want. Please do so if you think there is a injustice.
But sir, those rights in the Constitution demand you take responsibility to use them correctly. They did not. And may you have a good day as well.
Kenny Smith
Loretto
