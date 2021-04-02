I take issue with Star Parker's column of today and her argument that we are in a baby bust. The Brookings states Parker cites are predictions, rather than accomplished events, and her numbers from the Pew Research survey are missing descriptors.
Lately, the immediacy of keeping each other safe and sound has taken all our time and energy, especially as we were living in a climate of fear encouraged in the media – fear fed by politics, lack of understanding of the constitution and religious fervor that seems to have little to do with faith, Bible study and common sense.
Who has the time for candlelight dinners or time away from the madness to be together alone?
Parker's states from the Pew Research survey are listed without noting, among other things, who and how many were surveyed.
Percentages ought to be followed by a descriptive phrase such as our of 5,000 women surveyed, with 3,750 responding. Those numbers probably don't include the various Amish and other plain groups that tend to value larger families and who don't participate in surveys.
I agree with Parker that "having children is about life" and "caring for more than just yourself." If we work on that, the caring for each other part, fear will be shoved aside.
There will be time to consider the future, romance and life at its best. Perfect love casts out fear, someone once wrote. Words to live by.
Shanda Buterbaugh
Cherry Tree
