Laurel: The Greater Johnstown Education Association has partnered with the Greater Johnstown-Somerset Central Labor Council and other local unions to provide new winter items to area children. “This is a great cause that will largely benefit our own students,” Greater Johnstown Middle School teacher Paige Cortese said. “Teachers were eager to get involved and start collecting.” Teacher representatives at each of the Greater Johnstown school buildings are accepting coat donations.
Laurel: Jackson Arrington, a senior at Forest Hills High School, signed a letter of intent to join the Wolfpack program next season at North Carolina State. “It’s super- exciting. It’s a long time coming,” Arrington said. “After making a commitment last January, it’s been a long time.” Arrington will enter his senior season with a 107-6 record. He won a PIAA Class 2A title at 132 pounds as a junior in March, going 32-0 with 16 pins, eight technical falls and four major decisions en route to his second individual gold medal in Hershey.
Barb: A Cambria County jury found Matthew Scott Gardopee, 47, formerly of Pittsburgh, guilty on eight of the 14 charges he was facing over an incident where he allegedly threatened his girlfriend’s family with a knife. He was found guilty on two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident at a home on Cedar Street in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section.
Laurel: Judy Cooper, who is in charge of the Christmas Craft & Vendor Shop, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown, is teaming up with Johnstown Police to help fill their fleet with toys for children they meet this holiday season. Cooper worked with Capt. Mike Plunkard to start Cops for Tots, a program where toys are collected in the store, wrapped and distributed to officers to place in their vehicles to hand out to children they meet on calls or in the community. Individuals can bring toys to the store and hand their donations to an employee, and it will be wrapped and placed aside for collection by city police.
Laurel: Mackenzie Hoover, a senior at Forest Hills High School, signed her national letter of intent to NCAA Division I Robert Morris University for softball. Hoover played center field and later moved to shortstop for the 9-9 Rangers last season. Forest Hills advanced to the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal round in 2021. As a junior, Hoover was an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection after batting .458 with an .812 slugging percentage. She had 22 hits, seven doubles, three triples, two homers, 15 RBIs and 18 runs.
Barb: Gabrielle Hudson, 26, entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court to murder of the third degree before Judge David J. Tulowitzki. Hudson was charged last year in connection with the death of Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, from Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes.
Laurel: The Chestnut Ridge School District board of directors voted unanimously to approve the addition of a girls varsity wrestling team. The Lions will be the first PIAA District 5 school to add girls wrestling, according to Josh Deputy, who is the third-year varsity wrestling coach at Chestnut Ridge. “Girls wrestling is exploding,” Deputy said. “I see a lot of girls who take this sport extremely seriously.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.