A letter by Art DiLoreto, of Somerset, “We are allowed to have different views,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of July 12-18.
His letter was published July 13.
DiLoreto’s letter was in response to a previous one that suggested those who oppose President Donald Trump should devote the same amount of money, time and energy to solving the social challenges facing the country.
“The hatred, name calling and generalized labeling suggested seems to forget that America is a democracy whose Constitution allows its citizens the opportunity of free speech and ultimately diverging views,” DiLoreto wrote. “These legal guarantees are independent of our own individual views and opinions.”
He added that some people seem to conveniently forget that the actions of elected officials are held to a standard of accountability.
“This accountability must always be exercised in the interests of protecting and preserving a democratic form of government,” he wrote. “All of this is not personal; it’s how our form of government was designed to work.”
DiLoreto continued: “In my most humble opinion, making all of it personal overlooks the requirements of a free nation and its intended form of elected government.
“Shouldn’t we be able to debate and disagree on the individual actions of our elected officials without personalizing it, having such intense hatred and belittling those who think and feel differently?”
DiLoreto wrote that this kind of behavior is a major problem in our society today.
“It seems some have lost the ability to recognize we should be thankful that our differences exist because we are only focused on proving to others that our individual views and attitudes are all that should matter,” he wrote.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.