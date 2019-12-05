A letter by Michael Quinn, of Hollsopple, “Fred Rogers left indelible impression,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 24-30.
His letter was published Nov. 27.
Quinn wrote that many years ago, when the Dalai Lama visited Pennsylvania during a tour of the U.S., he was fortunate to secure a ticket, and shared his enthusiasm for the event with almost everyone he knew.
“The momentous day arrived,” he wrote.
“I attended the gathering, along with about 1,000 others. It was truly one of the most blessed days of my life, one that I will forever cherish.
“I related to all who would listen that it was indeed a venerable experience, exceeding all my expectations.”
Quinn wrote that he also came away from the event with a greater love for Fred Rogers, who introduced the Dalai Lama. Rogers was the creator and host of the preschool television series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“I asserted that I had never encountered a person who so entirely and completely captivated my heart,” Quinn wrote. “I was simply awestruck. His mere presence, gentleness and respect and admiration for the Dalai Lama was overwhelming. And I still today resonate with the heart of this very special human being, Fred Rogers.
“It’s a demonstration of the authentic synchronicity between two revered sentient souls from very different religious backgrounds who embraced each other and sang to us in the language of their hearts.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
