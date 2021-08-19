Best of the week

Best of week
A letter by D.A. Cassata of Johnstown, “Pay city residents to live in Johnstown,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Aug. 9-14.
His letter was published Aug. 13.
Cassata began his letter by talking about an article in the July 24 edition of The Tribune-Democrat on the influx of new people coming to Johnstown for the affordable housing our area has to offer.
He continued by writing, “The article went on to say how some people are receiving $5,000 grants to move here and help defray costs. That’s fine. Anything to improve our area is welcome. Here’s an idea all of us longtime city residents could get behind. If people are getting money to move here, why not pay us to stay here?
“The way I calculated it, you owe each of us $100,000. We could all use the money to pay for our costly sewer mandates. Or maybe we could buy a functioning city government that actually makes sensible decisions.”
Cassata concluded by saying, “Either you pay us, or some of us are moving to Philadelphia. I will be waiting by my mailbox.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.