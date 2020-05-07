A letter by Charles Fairbank, of Richland Township, “Donate blood during this time of need,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 26-May 2.
His letter was published April 29.
Fairbank wrote that blood donations are typically slow during the winter months, so this is the time of the year when donors are needed to replenish the supply. But blood drive cancellations and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic have slowed that process.
“During this COVID-19 period, we are all being called to make some sacrifices for the well-being of ourselves and of others,” he wrote. “An additional sacrifice we might make is to donate a pint of life-giving blood at a time when it’s really needed.”
He added that just knowing the fact that every blood donation has the potential of saving up to three lives should create the desire to donate.
“The governor’s stay-at-home order should not affect your traveling to and from a blood donation location,” Fairbank wrote.
“That would be considered an allowable activity.”
He urged people to donate blood by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
“Being a multi-gallon donor myself, I ask all to join me in making that much needed blood donation soon,” he concluded.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.