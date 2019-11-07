A letter by Lindy Yutzy, of Johnstown, “Combine forces to help city succeed,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
Her letter was published Oct. 27.
She began her letter by pointing out that a lot of good and bad can be said about the city of Johnstown.
“A city struggling to make a comeback that will never be like it was when we seniors grew up,” she wrote. “We had big department stores, several industrial mills, active railroad, jobs aplenty and a huge, diverse population. Now, we have blight, decreased population, a struggling economy and drugs, and still we strive to keep going, like those who formed our city.”
Yutzy added that if the community can combine forces, “we can succeed, learn from each other, show empathy and compromise, like our founders did. But it won’t be easy.”
She then pointed out some of the positives that are going on in the community such as the Redevelopment Authority tackling blight; food pantries helping those in need; and groups and individuals getting involved in projects.
“Little things can make a difference,” she wrote.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.