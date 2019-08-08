A letter by Mike Dudek, of Johnstown, “The problem with REAL ID,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of July 28-Aug. 3.
His letter was published Aug. 1.
Dudek wrote that he and his wife recently spent a day getting the documents required for REAL IDs.
According to the state’s website, beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Pennsylvania residents will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card or another form of federally acceptable identification to board domestic commercial flights or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
“I paid and got my REAL ID with a little star on the right side of the driver’s license,” Dudek wrote. “Nowhere does it say REAL ID.”
“Picture the following: Pittsburgh: Millennial at the desk: ‘Sir, it does not say REAL ID anywhere.’
“Dallas: Texan at the desk: ‘I don’t care about the star, we have one on the state flag.’
“Me: ‘Can I speak to a supervisor?’
“Texan: ‘Sure, down at the federal building, but you can’t go in without a REAL ID.’
“Me: ‘I’ll just go in!’
“Texan: ‘No problem, they will shoot you dead!’
“Me: ‘Can you help me?’
“Texan: ‘Pa. is over that way. If you start walking, you should make it in about three months.’
“Tel Aviv armed guard: ‘Sorry sir, this star means nothing to me.’
“Me: ‘The star means it is a REAL ID.’
“Guard: ‘If you want a star, Bethlehem is that way. Have a nice trip.’
“France security: ‘A real ID says REAL ID, not a star.’
“Me: ‘How do I get home?’
“Security: ‘The Atlantic is that way. Have a good swim.’ “
Dudek concluded: “Why could PennDOT not just put REAL ID as a hologram on the license?”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.