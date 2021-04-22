Best of the week
A letter by Mike and Amanda Butterfield of Meyersdale, “Cattle farmers committed to environment for future,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 12-17.
Their letter was published April 12.
As farmers, they are proud that they provide both high-quality beef for consumers, and repurpose strip-mined land to provide a better future for generations to come.
They said one of the best parts of cattle farming as a family is they can care for their animals while doing the same for the land, with an ability to make a significant, positive environmental impact. Their primary goal is for Maple Valley Cattle Company to be 100% Net Zero Sustainable, which essentially means that they only consume as many resources as they produce with top-notch animal welfare.
The Butterfields wrote, “We care deeply for our animals and the land and are proud to be able to feed America while being good stewards of the environment.
“We ensure that the cattle are active participants in our sustainable practices. We develop grazing management plans and graze cattle on selectively chosen forages we grow on our farm. This promotes regeneration of the soil and grass and allows us to increase carbon sequestration. This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.”
In conclusion, they wrote, “We are committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It is a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
