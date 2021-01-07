A letter by Tina Blough, of Roxbury, “There are many paths to happiness,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Dec. 27-Jan 2.
Her letter was published Jan 1.
Blough wrote that people should be able to do what makes them happy as long as they aren’t hurting anybody.
“Some people will never marry and others will marry three or maybe four times,” she wrote.
“Some couples won’t even marry, they just live together. Some people are attracted to the same sex and some the opposite and some both.”
She added that many women get breast implants, tummy tucks and liposuction, while men have toupees, take Viagra and have ponytails.”
“Your doctor is a woman and your nurse is a man,” she wrote. “Your daughter is a master gunner in Iraq and your son makes one hell of a quiche.
“We all express ourselves differently and that’s OK, because the road to happiness has many paths. Let’s never let anyone shame us into believing there’s only one.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
