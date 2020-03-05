A letter by Vern Walker, of Upper Yoder Township, “Don’t let dream become a nightmare,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Feb. 23-29.
His letter was published Feb. 26.
As a lifelong resident of Johnstown, Walker wrote that it was always a dream of his to be able to fish the local rivers.
“I grew up rafting and tubing in the Little Conemaugh River,” he wrote. “Now, decades later, I am able to fish the Stonycreek River with success from the Inclined Plane upstream. Our catch and release included many legal size smallmouth bass, rainbow trout and perch.”
He wrote that while kayaking or rafting this same stretch, folks will see wildlife such as deer, beaver and many birds.
“This could all turn into a nightmare if there is not funding available to repair and update the acid-mine drainage sites,” Walker wrote.
He added that there are still many discharges that need attention and corrected that would greatly improve both river basins.
“Solomon Run runs orange through Dale and Hornerstown. There is also the Beaver Run, South Fork of the Little Conemaugh and the drainage at the base of the Inclined Plane to name a few,” he wrote.
He wrote that late Congressman John Murtha was a champion for this cause, but more champions are needed at the state and federal levels.
“There are many volunteers who work hard to keep our recreation and resources.” Walker wrote. “I urge our state representatives and congressman to work hard for this cause. It would be nice to see the Fish Commission stock again.
“After all, how can we let the 2012 Pennsylvania River of the Year turn orange again?”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
