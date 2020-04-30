A letter by David J. Morris, of Johnstown, “Civic intelligence best for the long run,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 19-25.
His letter was published April 21.
Morris wrote that a viable democratic republic needs rational consideration of options by its citizens.
“This demands reasoned consideration of various perspectives as presented via optional media sources (newspapers, TV news, conservative and liberal comparative approaches to issues and events),” he wrote.
“A solid educational foundation as opposed to blind ideological adherence to a set of beliefs based on superstition or personal bias is a necessity for its success.”
He wrote that by using civic intelligence, the decision maker will be able to choose the most logical, positive cultural approach to benefit all or the majority of society in the long run.
“Our democratic republic is at risk and I encourage all to consider a wide range of sources of information available today to make intelligent decisions regarding political and cultural choices,” he added. “Add to that a distrust of the internet’s manipulative ability to mold your opinion via slanted posts designed to inflame your values and promote an agenda that may be counter to democratic values. And, don’t forget the lessons of the history of mankind lest that history repeat itself due to ignorance.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
