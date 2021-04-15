Best of the week
A letter by Bernard J. Mroczka of Johnstown, “Raise minimum wage, tighten the border,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 5-10.
His letter was published April 8.
He begins his letter with, “President Joe Biden’s plan is to increase the minimum wage to $12 an hour, and by 2029, to $15 an hour. We no longer work in sweat shops. Pennsylvania needs to catch up to other states.
“The minimum wage in Pennsylvania remains stagnant at $7.25 an hour, while everything else has increased – food, utilities, gas prices, home rentals, etc.”
Mroczka continued, “Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been at $7.25 for 19 years without an increase. Business people won’t get hurt by the wage increase, knowing they have good employees and also have a rainy day fund without going broke.”
He went on to say, “Fifteen dollars an hour in Pennsylvania is what is needed for people to live above the 200% poverty level, not having to work two or three jobs to survive.
“With all the illegals coming in the United States creating a disaster for all Americans, illegals will get free health care, etc., with our taxpayer dollars.”
He concluded with, “Biden needs to get more aggressive with the wage increase, concentrate on North Korea, the COVID pandemic, border wall people coming in across the border without being tested for COVID, etc., digging a hole in America for all Americans.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.