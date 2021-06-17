Best of the week
A letter by Daniel Thompson of Johnstown, “U.S. has been beacon of hope,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of June 7-12.
His letter was published June 12.
He began his letter with, “The United States is the greatest nation on the earth. The Constitution makes God bless America. Our country has been a beacon of hope throughout our history especially for those fleeing religious persecution.”
Thompson questions, “Why does God bless America?”
He continues with the answers of, “First, we choose a republic governed by the people rather than a monarchy.
“Second, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights guarantees our religious liberty. The right to worship God freely by the dictates of our own conscience if we so choose.”
Thompson also wrote, “The founding fathers were wise to give us the First Amendment that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise there of.
“America’s political parties are at sword’s point. When the pendulum swings back the Bible predicts that America will repudiate her Constitution ending the First Amendment and removing the separation between church and state.
“Our government will then pass religious laws favoring the majority religion of Christianity over all others. This will bring affliction and persecution to all others including minority Christians.”
He went on to say through Revelation, “The Bible says that God’s people will not be able to buy or sell. Finally a death decree will be issued for minority Christians who will reject the mark of the beast and who keep all the commandments of God.”
In conclusion, “Only false religions force the conscience. That’s why the cross is so breathtaking and beautiful – full of love and triumph. God bless America and religious liberty, for without it, it will lead to our ruin.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
