Best of the week
A letter by Scott Huber of Ligonier, “New Republican leaders need to step forward,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan. 17-22.
His letter was published Jan. 20.
He began his letter, “As a Pennsylvania Republican, I find myself with questions I’m struggling to answer.”
Huber went on to write, “On Nov. 12, 2020, Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Director, Christopher Krebs, stated, ‘The Nov. 3rd election was the most secure in American History.’
“On Nov. 30, 2020, Attorney General William Barr explicitly stated that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have impacted the results of the 2020 election.”
He continued, “After numerous recounts, audits and forensic investigations, there still is no tangible evidence of significant election fraud. So why do most Republicans believe the election was fraudulent and that somehow Trump won? Even many congressmen believe that somehow they were fairly elected, yet on the same ballot the presidential election was tainted.
“Now that the 2022 primary season is getting underway, we find ourselves bombarded with ads from Republican candidates promising to save us from the ‘woke’ mob. So just who are these ‘woke’ mobsters anyway? It surely couldn’t be Joe Biden.”
Huber notes that Merriam Webster defines woke as aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues.
In conclusion, Huber wrote, “So to save us, our Republican leaders are vowing to fight against those who are aware of and actively attentive to important issues? I would like to know why they are fighting to subvert important facts and issues? I think we could really use some candidates who are well versed in important facts and issues.
“I hope some new Republican leaders step forward.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.