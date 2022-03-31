Best of the week
A letter by Gary Schetrompf of Portage, “Find the truth on candidates,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 21-26.
His letter was published March 21.
He began by asking, “Is it illegal to lie in political ads?” and answered “no.”
Schetrompf went on to say, “Political ads are protected by the First Amendment no matter how much misinformation, lies and distortions the ad may contain. Additionally, broadcast stations such as ABC, NBC and CBS cannot fact-check or alter the content of any ad for a person who is running for a federal office.
“Politicians can lie about anything and not be held accountable. It is up to you, the voter, to diligently search for the truth within every political advertisement. Remember, the politician is under no legal obligation to tell you the truth.”
He continued: “If a candidate is willing to lie to be elected, how can you trust him or her to honestly represent you? While local politicians may represent your local interests, they also have a large part in making far-reaching decisions, a national level that affects everyone.”
Schetrompf asked more questions:
• With the 2020 big election lie being front and center since the election, did your candidates participate in any way to further the belief the election was stolen?
• Did they support the vote against the certification of the 2020 presidential election results?
• Do they continue to support those who continue to push the big lie theory and support legislation that changes election laws that are based on the big lie to make it more difficult to vote or register to vote?
• Has or will your candidate take credit for programs that benefit you but did not vote for the passage and funding for the programs?
He concluded with: “Search for the truth.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.