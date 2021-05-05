Best of the week
A letter by Rick Wess of Johnstown, “Homeless shelter needed in Johnstown,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 26-30.
His letter was published April 26.
Wess recently read an article published in The Tribune-Democrat that said Cambria County was in line to receive $8.5 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance program. He applaud all of the federal, state, county and local officials who have had any part in obtaining those funds.
He wrote, “The money should go a long way in preventing families that are already hurting from becoming homeless. I was disappointed, however, that apparently no money, not one dollar, has been allocated within Cambria County to provide shelter to those who are already homeless.”
Wess went on to say, “The Johnstown/Cambria County area is in desperate need of a homeless shelter. In a recent ministry meeting with friends from my church, the topic of discussion turned to how can a homeless shelter in Johnstown become a reality. Some said it was a disgrace that Johnstown did not already have a shelter. They were right. One man said that if there was not funding available now, there would never be funding. He was right, too.”
In conclusion, he wrote, “I call upon our elected county commissioners to begin that effort. Since the homeless do not vote and have no public voice, and since the homeless are invisible to most, it will take courage. I call upon our commissioners to be courageous.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.