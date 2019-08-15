A letter by Ann Macik, of Johnstown, “Wise words from father,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Aug. 4-10.
Her letter was published Aug. 7.
Macik wrote when she was a young teen in the 1960s, her father liked to talk politics.
“I remembered asking him, ‘How do you know who to vote for?’ “ she wrote. “Thinking he would tell me one party or the other, what he said was, ‘You have to pay attention, listen to what they say, then watch what they do.’ “
Macik wrote that her father said one party will tell you how you should think, what you should believe, who you should worship, who you should love and who you should marry. Then, they tell you, “Vote for us, because we are the party that thinks government should stay out of people’s lives.”
Then, he said, “ ‘Don’t vote for that party. They are never for the people, only for themselves.’ ”
“I’m so glad I asked. Sadly, not everyone in the family listened to his wise words.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
