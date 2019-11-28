A letter by Nancy Gilbert, of Johnstown, “Our veterans deserve honor,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 17-23.
Her letter was published Nov. 18.
Gilbert began her letter by explaining that at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the armistice ending World War I was signed, and in 1938, legislation was passed declaring Nov. 11 as Armistice Day.
“This holiday was set aside to honor Americans who fought in World War I. By 1954 (after both World War II and the Korean War), President Dwight Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day, thus honoring all living veterans who served our country,” she wrote.
“As we reflect upon the many blessings and privileges we have here in America, it is essential to recognize the efforts and service of our veterans.”
She added that those who served in the military risked harm to protect our liberties and freedom.
“On Nov. 2, the Legion family of Richland American Legion Post 849 was privileged to host a luncheon and social, honoring veterans from the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home,” she wrote.
“The veterans enjoyed a delicious meal, music, fellowship and a chance to speak as living historians.”
She added that it’s important for veterans who reside at the home to have the opportunity to socialize and share their stories with those who may not otherwise realize the significance of their sacrifices.
“The smiles and thank yous from the veterans indicated that the day was a success, for all,” she wrote.
“It is our sincere hope that future events, such as this, can continue to honor our veterans in the manner they so richly deserve.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
